'Maxton Hall' S03: What lies ahead for Ruby and James?
What's the story
Prime Video has dropped the first teaser for Maxton Hall - The World Between Us Season 3. The 39-second clip was released on Thursday and gives a glimpse into the final chapter of Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort's (Damian Hardung) story. With Ruby and James's journey nearing its end, the teaser suggests more romance, tension, and heartbreak in store for viewers.
Teaser details
'Some stories can change everything...'
The teaser, released with the caption "One Last Time," opens with a glimpse of anxious students and tense moments at Maxton Hall.
It ends with a kiss between Ruby and James, hinting at the emotional journey ahead.
Ruby's voiceover says, "Some stories can change everything... and divide life into a 'before' and an 'after.'"
The final season will premiere on December 9.
Storyline progression
Season 3 storyline and plot twists
The third season picks up from the dramatic finale of Season 2, with Ruby suspended from Maxton Hall College and her Oxford plans in jeopardy.
James is blamed for this situation, adding more strain to their already complicated relationship.
However, Ruby is determined to clear her name and joins forces with James to uncover the truth behind these events.
As they delve deeper into their investigation, dark secrets emerge.
Production insights
Meet the cast and crew of Season 3
The third season is based on Save Us, the final book in Mona Kasten's Maxton Hall trilogy.
The series stars Sonja Weiber as Lydia, Eidin Jalali as Graham, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer, and Runa Greiner as Ember.
Justus Riesner returns as Alistair, along with Govinda Gabriel (Kesh), Andrea Guo (Lin), Frederic Balonier (Kieran), Eli Riccardi (Elaine), and Dagny Dewath (Ophelia).
Martin Schreier directs the final season.