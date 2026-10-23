Fincher directs Pitt in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth'

Brad Pitt is stepping back into the shoes of Cliff Booth for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher.

The movie gets a two-week IMAX release starting November 25, 2026, before landing on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

First-look images show Pitt in everything from wild derby car scenes to chill moments at a bar and on the tennis court with Elizabeth Debicki.