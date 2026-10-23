Fincher directs Pitt in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth'
Entertainment
Brad Pitt is stepping back into the shoes of Cliff Booth for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher.
The movie gets a two-week IMAX release starting November 25, 2026, before landing on Netflix on December 23, 2026.
First-look images show Pitt in everything from wild derby car scenes to chill moments at a bar and on the tennis court with Elizabeth Debicki.
Caan and Gugino join Pitt
Expect more character-driven storytelling, plus appearances from Scott Caan and Carla Gugino alongside Pitt's action-packed (and sometimes laid-back) adventures.