Actor Chad Lowe's 13-year-old daughter's death has left community 'devastated'
What's the story
Actor Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter are mourning the loss of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe. A source told Page Six, "Fiona was a very well-liked student. She had a lot of friends." The family had previously confirmed her death in a statement to the outlet. "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," they said. "She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance."
Community grief
'Fiona was sweet, quiet, and kind'
Fiona was a student at a school in Los Angeles, where her death has left everyone devastated.
"The school and community are very inclusive, artistic, a warm place. Parents are friends, and most are involved with the school," an insider told PEOPLE.
"This is a devastating time for the community."
The source added, "Fiona was sweet, quiet, and kind. Dance was her biggest passion; she had a very artistic soul."
School response
Principal sent email offering emotional support
The principal of Fiona's school sent an email to parents, expressing condolences and offering emotional support.
"It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students," the email read.
"Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time."
Fiona was the middle child in her family, with two sisters, Mabel and Nixie.
Past challenges
The family lost their home in a fire in 2025
In January 2025, the Lowe family lost their home in a fire in Los Angeles.
Despite this devastating experience, Lowe praised his daughters for their resilience.
"The way they've handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable," he said on Instagram.
"I am in awe of their spirit and resilience."