Fiona Shaik Umar hit with racist sexist abuse after award
Entertainment
After PC Fiona Shaik Umar received the Outstanding Contribution to Women in Policing Award, she was hit with a wave of racist and sexist abuse online.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley called the attacks "vile" and pointed out that women and minority officers often face this kind of hate.
Fiona Shaik Umar led 'Hijab' project
Umar was honored for leading the Hijab Project, which introduced new uniform options for Muslim women officers.
Inspired by her daughter's questions about diversity in policing, she's been working to make police forces more inclusive across the UK.
Reacting to receiving the award, Umar said she's grateful for the recognition and remains committed to better representation.