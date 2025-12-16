Bengaluru police file FIR against Shilpa Shetty's Bastian
What's the story
The Bengaluru police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bastian, a restaurant owned by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The establishment allegedly operated beyond permitted hours and hosted late-night parties in violation of local regulations. The case was registered following suo motu complaints under Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act.
Timeline
Bastian's late-night operations led to police action
Bastian allegedly continued its operations until 1:30am on December 11, violating the stipulated closing time. The FIR was filed at Cubbon Park Police Station, as Bastian is located on St. Mark's Road. Cases have been registered against the restaurant's managers and staff for alleged rule violations.
Investigation
Bengaluru police launched probe after viral video of pub brawl
The police action was triggered by a viral video capturing a verbal altercation among patrons at Bastian on December 11. The footage, recorded from the restaurant's CCTV cameras, shows a heated argument between two groups around 1:30am. One of the individuals in the video is businessman and former Bigg Boss contestant Satya Naidu.
Statement
Naidu defended himself against allegations of misconduct
Defending himself against allegations of misconduct, Naidu had earlier said, "I had gone to the pub solely to have dinner with friends." He explained that the confusion occurred during payment and insisted that "there was no physical confrontation." The FIR against Bastian was filed months after Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, were booked by the Economic Offences Wing for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman. Complainant Deepak Kothari accused the couple of defrauding him of over ₹60 crore.