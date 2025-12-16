Bengaluru police file FIR against Shilpa Shetty's Bastian

The Bengaluru police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bastian, a restaurant owned by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra . The establishment allegedly operated beyond permitted hours and hosted late-night parties in violation of local regulations. The case was registered following suo motu complaints under Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act.

Timeline Bastian's late-night operations led to police action Bastian allegedly continued its operations until 1:30am on December 11, violating the stipulated closing time. The FIR was filed at Cubbon Park Police Station, as Bastian is located on St. Mark's Road. Cases have been registered against the restaurant's managers and staff for alleged rule violations.

Investigation Bengaluru police launched probe after viral video of pub brawl The police action was triggered by a viral video capturing a verbal altercation among patrons at Bastian on December 11. The footage, recorded from the restaurant's CCTV cameras, shows a heated argument between two groups around 1:30am. One of the individuals in the video is businessman and former Bigg Boss contestant Satya Naidu.