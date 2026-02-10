FIR filed over General Naravane's memoir leak: Here's why
Entertainment
Delhi Police have filed an FIR after General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, was leaked online—even though it's still waiting for government clearance.
Pre-print PDFs and fake listings popped up across social media and websites, sparking copyright concerns.
Penguin to take legal action
Penguin Random House India says the book hasn't been published or sold yet, and they're planning legal action against those behind the leak.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote excerpts in Parliament last week, and later displayed a printed copy, quoting parts about the Galwan clash with China—leading to disruptions and suspensions in Lok Sabha.
The police are now digging into how the leak happened and if any rules were broken.