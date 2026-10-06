Fire near 'Pati Patni,' 'Hustle' sets: Workers' body demands FIR

AICWA further alleged that basic fire safety measures were missing from the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2.

"There were no fire safety arrangements whatsoever on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is why the fire broke out and spread."

"A large number of workers and artists were working on a set that had been left completely unprotected," the body wrote.

Per Hindustan Times, the fire broke out near the Hustle 5 sets, too.