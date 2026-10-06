Fire near 'Pati Patni,' 'Hustle' sets: Workers' body demands FIR
What's the story
A fire broke out on the set of Colors TV's reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 on Monday. The set is constructed inside Prime Focus Studio at Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. Following the mishap, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a First Information Report (FIR) against the channel, producer, and production house involved in this production. They have also called for the resignation of the Film City Managing Director.
Statement
'Negligence has become a habit'
In a statement on X, AICWA alleged that the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 lacked adequate fire safety arrangements.
Noting "Negligence Has Become a Habit (sic)," the body wrote, "Thousands of workers and artists work in this complex every day, and today's fire is yet another warning that their lives are being treated as expendable."
"AICWA demands FIR against channel, producer, and production house, and resignation of Film City Managing Director," read their statement.
Allegations
Basic fire safety measures missing
AICWA further alleged that basic fire safety measures were missing from the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2.
"There were no fire safety arrangements whatsoever on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is why the fire broke out and spread."
"A large number of workers and artists were working on a set that had been left completely unprotected," the body wrote.
Per Hindustan Times, the fire broke out near the Hustle 5 sets, too.
Demands
AICWA writes to Maharashtra CM
The report added that no one was shooting at the Pati... set, but finale shooting was underway at Hustle set.
"All the artists were there. The fire happened suddenly. As of now, there are no casualties and everyone is safe," a source said.
Meanwhile, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.
Gupta alleged that Film City management was aware of sets operating without adequate fire safety measures.
Safety measures
AICWA demands safety measures for workers, artistes
AICWA has also urged the Maharashtra government to make regular fire audits, on-set fire safety personnel, and firefighting equipment mandatory for every production shooting inside Film City.
They have demanded that licenses of productions failing to comply with safety requirements be canceled.
The association said it would continue to pursue this matter until adequate safety measures are implemented for cine workers and artistes at Film City.