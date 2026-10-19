Firing near Shroff in Juhu injures 2 as 3 arrested
Entertainment
A firing incident near Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18 left his driver and an auto-rickshaw driver injured.
Urvashi Rautela called the attack "deeply disturbing" and urged authorities to act quickly.
The police have already arrested three suspects, but the event has sparked fresh worries about safety in the film industry.
Pandit condemns violence, Bollywood demands action
The film industry has shown strong support for Shroff and his family, with Ashoke Pandit condemning the violence.
This attack follows similar incidents targeting other celebrities like Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan, leading several celebrities in Bollywood to call on the authorities to take swift action against those responsible.