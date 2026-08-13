Ramesh Taurani lauds 'Batwara 1947' for 'glorifying humanity'

Taurani also praised Deol's performance, calling it "terrific and deeply impactful."

He wrote, "And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen."

He also commended Shabana Azmi, Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Deol for their performances.

The filmmaker also heaped praise on Santoshi for his ability to tell stories that resonate with audiences emotionally.