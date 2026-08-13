Ramesh Taurani lauds 'Batwara 1947' for 'glorifying humanity'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani has praised Sunny Deol's much-anticipated film Batwara 1947 as a "deeply sensitive, moving, and truly humanity-glorifying film." He watched the movie with producer Aamir Khan and actor Ali Fazal. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is set to hit theaters on Friday. In his Instagram post, Taurani wrote that Batwara 1947 "deserves to be watched First Day, First Show."
Actor and director praised
Here's what else Taurani said
Taurani also praised Deol's performance, calling it "terrific and deeply impactful."
He wrote, "And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen."
He also commended Shabana Azmi, Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Deol for their performances.
The filmmaker also heaped praise on Santoshi for his ability to tell stories that resonate with audiences emotionally.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in the movie
Batwara 1947 tells the story of a Muslim man (Deol) who migrates to Pakistan during the Partition, only to discover that a Hindu woman (Azmi) is living in his new house.
As tensions escalate, he takes it upon himself to protect her while also ensuring his family's safety.
The film also marks Preity Zinta's return to acting after nearly a decade.
Box office competition
'Batwara 1947' vs 'Awarapan 2': Box office buzz
The film, produced by Khan's Aamir Khan Productions, is set to clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 at the box office.
Advance bookings for both films opened around two days before their release.
By Thursday noon, Awarapan 2 was leading comfortably, with Sacnilk reporting that Batwara 1947 had sold around 30K tickets across India for day one and earned ₹81L.
In comparison, Awarapan 2 sold over one lakh tickets and raked in ₹3.25cr through advance bookings.