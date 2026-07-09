First look at 'Bhootu Aaya Bhago!!' previews spooky hospital comedy

'Bhootu Aaya Bhago!!' prank goes viral

Directed by Manaranjan Jena and Souvick Dey, the film follows three friends who pretend to be possessed just to prank their landlord, but their joke blows up online and turns them into paranormal influencers.

As their channel takes off, weird things start happening for real.

With Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, Debraj Bhattacharya, Aryan Bhowmik, Sreelekha Mitra, and Sreema Bhattacharya starring, the film blends dark humor with suspense while poking fun at internet fame and how quickly things can spiral out of control.