First look at 'Bhootu Aaya Bhago!!' previews spooky hospital comedy
The first look at Bhootu Aaya Bhago!! is here, showing four youngsters caught in a creepy hospital with a ghostly figure lurking above them.
The film promises a fun mix of scares and laughs, all set against some seriously spooky vibes.
'Bhootu Aaya Bhago!!' prank goes viral
Directed by Manaranjan Jena and Souvick Dey, the film follows three friends who pretend to be possessed just to prank their landlord, but their joke blows up online and turns them into paranormal influencers.
As their channel takes off, weird things start happening for real.
With Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, Debraj Bhattacharya, Aryan Bhowmik, Sreelekha Mitra, and Sreema Bhattacharya starring, the film blends dark humor with suspense while poking fun at internet fame and how quickly things can spiral out of control.