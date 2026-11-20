Kapoor plays SSP Bharat Singh, an investigating officer assigned to a case linked to Dehradun's ISBT.

The story revolves around the disappearance of a teenage girl after a family misunderstanding caused by a fake love letter.

Things take a serious turn when she boards a night bus from Dehradun ISBT and subsequently goes missing.

The film delves into the intricacies of police investigations and the hurdles faced by law enforcement in sensitive cases.