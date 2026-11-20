Sanjay Kapoor to star in 'Unexpected: Safed Sach'
What's the story
The first-look poster of the upcoming multilingual crime thriller Unexpected: Safed Sach was unveiled on Friday. The film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Prashant Narayanan, and Esther Anil in lead roles. Inspired by true events such as the Dehradun Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) rape case, it will highlight issues of women's safety and public security through a gripping narrative, Bollywood Hungama reported.
Plot details
Kapoor plays an investigating officer
Kapoor plays SSP Bharat Singh, an investigating officer assigned to a case linked to Dehradun's ISBT.
The story revolves around the disappearance of a teenage girl after a family misunderstanding caused by a fake love letter.
Things take a serious turn when she boards a night bus from Dehradun ISBT and subsequently goes missing.
The film delves into the intricacies of police investigations and the hurdles faced by law enforcement in sensitive cases.
Actor's perspective
'Incidents involving women's safety are not just headlines...'
Kapoor said in a statement, "Playing an investigating police officer...has been a meaningful experience."
"What makes this film important is its connection with a sensitive real-life subject."
"Incidents involving women's safety are not just headlines; they remind us of our collective responsibility as a society."
Narayanan added, "I was drawn to the film because of its gripping storyline and the larger message it seeks to convey."
"I hope audiences connect with the film and the questions it raises."
Production details
Director Anji, producer Pyarelal Gundecha on the film
Director and cinematographer Anji said, "Unexpected: Safed Sach goes beyond conventional crime-thriller storytelling."
"Inspired by real incidents, the film aims to initiate conversations around women's safety, public responsibility and the importance of understanding the consequences of situations that can change lives."
Producer Pyarelal Gundecha said, "As a producer, I believe cinema has the power to entertain while also bringing important social issues into the spotlight."
The film's music has been composed by Kevin Roy.
Multilingual release
It will be released in 9 languages
To cater to a wider audience, Unexpected: Safed Sach will be released in nine languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Garhwali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri.
The film also stars Prithvi Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Sanjay Singh, and Ganja Karuppu in pivotal roles.
It is scheduled for a 2027 release.