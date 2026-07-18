'Varanasi' new posters: Priyanka Chopra looks fierce as Mandakini
What's the story
On Saturday, director SS Rajamouli unveiled new looks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's character Mandakini from his upcoming film Varanasi. The images were a gift to celebrate her 44th birthday. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Earlier, Rajamouli had introduced Chopra Jonas's character with a first-look poster. Now, he has shared two new stills that offer a closer look at her mysterious and powerful avatar in the upcoming epic.
Character reveal
'Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't'
Rajamouli described Chopra Jonas's character Mandakini as a blend of grace and fire. He wrote, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't."
The first image shows Chopra Jonas in an intense look, wearing a black sheer outfit with her wavy hair tied up in a messy bun.
In the second photo, she is seen smiling while jumping in an open field against a scenic mountain backdrop.
Twitter Post
Rajamouli shared the images on Saturday
Grace when she smiles.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 18, 2026
Fire when she doesn’t.
Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi pic.twitter.com/4lYerYbm4Q
Film details
Everything to know about 'Varanasi'
Varanasi is Rajamouli's first feature after the global success of RRR.
The film combines mythology and Indian folklore with science-fiction elements, including time travel.
It is written by Vijayendra Prasad and marks Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after eight years.
Varanasi will be released worldwide on April 7, 2027.