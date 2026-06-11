'Social Reckoning' trailer: Jeremy Strong transforms into Mark Zuckerberg

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:46 am Jun 11, 202610:46 am

What's the story

Sony Pictures has dropped the first trailer for The Social Reckoning, a sequel to the Oscar-winning film The Social Network. Set over a decade after its predecessor, the new movie delves into the fallout from the Facebook Files investigation and former employee Frances Haugen's disclosures. It stars Jeremy Strong as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison as whistleblower Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz.