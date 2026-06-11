'Social Reckoning' trailer: Jeremy Strong transforms into Mark Zuckerberg
What's the story
Sony Pictures has dropped the first trailer for The Social Reckoning, a sequel to the Oscar-winning film The Social Network. Set over a decade after its predecessor, the new movie delves into the fallout from the Facebook Files investigation and former employee Frances Haugen's disclosures. It stars Jeremy Strong as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison as whistleblower Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz.
Plot details
Trailer shows Zuckerberg defending his company's influence on communication
Unlike The Social Network, which focused on the founding years of Facebook, The Social Reckoning dives into the scrutiny faced by the company over its role in spreading misinformation and user safety. The trailer shows Zuckerberg preparing for congressional questioning while defending his company's influence on online communication. Other cast members include Bill Burr, Betty Gilpin, and Wunmi Mosaku.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Every revolution begins with a reckoning.— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) June 10, 2026
The Social Reckoning, a companion piece to The Social Network, is coming exclusively to theatres October 9. pic.twitter.com/m4V41QaTne
Filmmaker's return
Aaron Sorkin returns as writer, director
Oscar-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin is back as the writer, and he'll also be the director for The Social Reckoning. He earlier won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network. The film is produced by Sorkin along with Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser. It will hit theaters on October 9.