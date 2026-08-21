First look at 'VIBE' reveals Kemmu's action comedy buddy mission
Entertainment
The first look at VIBE is here!
Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film follows two regular guys, Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), who suddenly find themselves on a wild mission to save the nation.
Expect a mix of sharp comedy and big action scenes as they stumble through danger together.
Zinta heads cast, 'VIBE' Sept 18
Preity G Zinta steps in as the key character who ropes them into the chaos, with Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, and newcomer Vanshika Dhir rounding out the cast.
Kemmu also produces alongside Chirag Nihalani.
VIBE hits theaters September 18, so if you're into buddy comedies with plenty of action, this one might be worth checking out.