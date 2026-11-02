SonyLIV drops first look of Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2010'
What's the story
SonyLIV has released the first look of Scam 2010, the third installment in the popular Scam franchise. Directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously helmed Scam 1992, one of India's most beloved streaming shows, the series will premiere in January 2027. It stars Siddharth Bodke as business tycoon Subrata Roy. The show is inspired by the Sahara scam and is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book, Sahara: The Untold Story.
Actor's insight
Bodke on playing Roy
Bodke spoke about his experience playing Roy, saying, "Playing Subrata Roy in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career."
"What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did."
Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment back the production.
Series evolution
'Scam' franchise's impact on Indian OTT space
The Scam series has been a significant part of the Indian streaming landscape.
With Mehta at the helm again for Scam 2010, fans can expect another riveting tale of deception and intrigue.
Season 2, titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, was about Abdul Karim Telgi and his stamp paper scam of 2003.