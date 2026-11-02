SonyLIV drops first look of Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2010'

Bodke spoke about his experience playing Roy, saying, "Playing Subrata Roy in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career."

"What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did."

Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment back the production.