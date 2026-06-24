First-look poster for 'Dharman' shows Rajinikanth with bloodied scalpel
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's new movie, Dharman - The Deadly Doctor, just dropped its first-look poster.
He's seen as a doctor with a bloodied scalpel, sunglasses, and that trademark sly smile: definitely got fans curious about what's coming.
The operating room vibe adds extra mystery to his character.
Marimuthu directs 'Dharman' after 2 exits
Dharman has had quite a journey getting made, with two directors leaving before Ashwath Marimuthu finally took charge.
Rajinikanth teaming up with Kamal Haasan's production house is making expectations sky-high.
After his last film Coolie in 2025, fans can look forward to Dharman hitting theaters.