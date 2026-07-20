'Toxic': New song featuring Yash-Tara Sutaria drops tomorrow
What's the story
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are all set to release a new song from the film, featuring actors Yash and Tara Sutaria. The track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, might drop as soon as Tuesday, if media sources are to be believed. It will be sung by Siddharth Basrur. This will be the second song from the movie after Tabaahi which featured Yash with Kiara Advani.
Song details
On-screen chemistry between Sutaria and Yash to be highlighted
The upcoming song will further highlight the on-screen chemistry between Yash and Sutaria. It is also expected to give viewers a deeper insight into the film's narrative and character dynamics.
The track is another collaboration between Yash and Bagchi, following their previous hit Gali Gali from KGF: Chapter 1.
It also reunites Abdullah and Nizami after their success with the title track of Saiyaara.
Film details
About the film 'Toxic'
The music album of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has emerged as one of the biggest talking points surrounding the film.
The movie is written, produced, and headlined by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. It also stars Nayanthara, Advani, Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
The film will hit theaters worldwide on August 26 this year.