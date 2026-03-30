'Persimmon of My Love': Get ready for Bollywood-style India-Russia musical 

A Bollywood -style musical comedy, titled Persimmon of My Love, will be released in Russia on Wednesday, April 1. The film is a joint production between India and Russia and is being touted as the first major Russian-Indian film collaboration since the Soviet era. It has been fully shot in India, per reports. It marks a significant revival of the cinematic partnership between these two nations.

Film details Comedy stars Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan lead Directed by Marius Weisberg, a popular filmmaker in Russia, Persimmon of My Love features TNT Comedy Club stars Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan. The film's plot revolves around two brothers, Ramash and Shamar, who are separated as children. One brother grows up to be an honest cop, while the other is a charming criminal. Adila Ragimova makes her debut as the female lead.

Filming locations Indian crew part of the ensemble The film was shot in various Indian cities, including the palaces of Rajasthan's Udaipur and several scenic spots in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai. The production involved over 350 crew members daily, with some scenes featuring up to 1,000 people to capture an authentic Bollywood spectacle. Indian professionals were also essential to the film's authenticity; renowned choreographer Jay Kumar directed the dance sequences while Bollywood actors and dancers ensured traditional Indian flair.

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Music Zurab Matua composed Hindi soundtrack The film also features original Hindi songs, including a tribute to the Soviet-era classic Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja from Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer. Composer Zurab Matua crafted the soundtrack, which includes original songs performed in Hindi. The project was produced by TNT and MyWayStudio with support from the Russian Cinema Fund and ASB FILM VILLAGE for Indian production and technical logistics.

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