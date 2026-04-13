First trailer for 'The Boroughs' teases Molina's supernatural retirement mystery

'The Boroughs's ensemble, Duffers's new direction

Alongside Molina, you'll spot Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Clark Peters, and Denis O'Hare.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The Boroughs keeps that eerie Stranger Things energy but flips the script by focusing on older characters and their unique struggles.

It's a new direction for the Duffers after wrapping up their hit series.