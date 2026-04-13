First trailer for 'The Boroughs' teases Molina's supernatural retirement mystery
Entertainment
The first trailer for The Boroughs has been released.
Premiering May 21, 2026, this show follows Alfred Molina as Sam Cooper, who moves into a quiet New Mexico retirement community, only to discover it's hiding some seriously weird supernatural secrets.
'The Boroughs's ensemble, Duffers's new direction
Alongside Molina, you'll spot Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Clark Peters, and Denis O'Hare.
Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The Boroughs keeps that eerie Stranger Things energy but flips the script by focusing on older characters and their unique struggles.
It's a new direction for the Duffers after wrapping up their hit series.