From Miranda to Sophie: Meryl Streep's most iconic characters
What's the story
Meryl Streep is, without a doubt, one of the most talented stars in Hollywood.
The versatile actor has played an array of characters, and the way she has transformed herself for each one of them is nothing short of magical.
Over her illustrious career, the 68-year-old has played numerous roles, all of which have left an impact on audiences and critics.
Here are 5 iconic roles.
Fashion icon
'The Devil Wears Prada' as Miranda Priestly
In The Devil Wears Prada, Streep plays the powerful fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly.
The way she portrays this demanding and influential character is mindblowing and frightening at the same time.
The role brings out her talent of making authority come off as subtle, and is easily one of her most iconic performances.
The film's success established Streep's dominance as an acting powerhouse.
Heart-wrenching drama
'Sophie's Choice' as Sophie Zawistowski
Sophie's Choice is Streep's magnum opus, where she plays Polish immigrant Sophie Zawistowski, haunted by traumatic memories.
Her performance is the reason why she won an Academy Award for Best Actress - it is that emotional and complex.
The character's struggles are portrayed with such authenticity, it is one of the most poignant roles in cinematic history.
Culinary delight
'Julie & Julia' as Julia Child
In Julie & Julia, the legendary Streep steps into the shoes of Julia Child, the famous chef who brought French cuisine to American homes.
Her performance captures Child's unique voice and bubbly spirit to an incredible degree.
This light-hearted yet inspiring performance not only highlights Streep's comedic timing but also pays tribute to an iconic culinary personality.
Family dynamics
'Kramer vs. Kramer' as Joanna Kramer
In Kramer vs. Kramer, Streep plays Joanna Kramer, a woman dealing with a divorce and fighting for her child in 1970s America.
Not only did her nuanced performance win her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, but it also highlighted themes of the family dynamic and personal growth in difficult circumstances.
The film is still relevant today due to its complex representation of relationships within families.
Epic romance
'Out of Africa' as Karen Blixen
Starring Streep as Karen Blixen, Out of Africa is about a Danish author who lives on a coffee plantation in colonial Kenya.
Streep's performance captures both strength and vulnerability amidst awe-inspiring landscapes, exploring themes such as love across cultural boundaries against historical backdrops like colonialism's impact on Africa's people.