FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf for physical and sexual abuse

Details of the lawsuit

Filed on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, the lawsuit describes how LaBeouf allegedly isolated Twigs from friends and family, demanded total loyalty, insulted her over small things (even being polite to waiters), and kept guns at home.

She describes incidents like being choked on Valentine's Day 2019 and threatened with dangerous driving unless she professed eternal love.

Another ex-girlfriend backed up similar claims.

A representative did not immediately return a request for comment, and LaBeouf admitted to past aggression in an email to The New York Times but denied some of the allegations.

Twigs says any money awarded will go to a charity supporting abused women.