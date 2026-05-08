Flagg sues Swift over 'The Life of a Showgirl' album Entertainment May 08, 2026

Taylor Swift is facing a trademark lawsuit from Las Vegas performer Maren Flagg over her album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Flagg says the title is too close to her own brand, Confessions of a Showgirl, which she's used for years in her cabaret shows, podcast, and column.

She worries fans might mix up the two.