Flagg sues Swift over 'The Life of a Showgirl' album
Entertainment
Taylor Swift is facing a trademark lawsuit from Las Vegas performer Maren Flagg over her album, "The Life of a Showgirl."
Flagg says the title is too close to her own brand, Confessions of a Showgirl, which she's used for years in her cabaret shows, podcast, and column.
She worries fans might mix up the two.
Swift lawyers deny confusion, Flagg persists
Swift's lawyers argue there's no real chance people would confuse Swift's global music with Flagg's local shows.
They also point out that Flagg waited to file the case and suggest she's trying to use Swift's fame for attention.
Even so, Flagg seems determined to keep fighting in court.