Flanagan hopes 'Carrie' TV series will run 3 seasons
Entertainment
Mike Flanagan just revealed he hopes his Stephen King classic Carrie TV series will run for three seasons.
He told Collider he hopes the TV series runs an additional two seasons and describes "a wonderful three-step arc" / "a trilogy," really.
Flanagan plans 'Carrie' additions honoring King
Flanagan hopes to stay true to King's vision but add his own take as well.
He shared that he has additional story ideas beyond the original novel.