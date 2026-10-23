Flanagan's 'Carrie' renewed for Season 2 on Prime Video
Entertainment
Carrie, the supernatural series from Mike Flanagan, just got renewed for a second season, only weeks after its first season dropped on Prime Video.
Based on Stephen King's classic novel but set in today's world, the show follows Carrie White as she deals with viral bullying and discovers her telekinetic powers.
Flanagan's 'Carrie' keeps title character alive
Flanagan is back as showrunner, teaming up again with Stephen King and Trevor Macy.
Unlike the original story, this version lets Carrie survive at the end of Season one, so expect some fresh twists when the new episodes arrive.
If you haven't caught up yet, all eight episodes of Season one are streaming now and have been praised for mixing horror vibes with real-life teen struggles.