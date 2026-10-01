Flanagan's Prime Video 'Carrie' gives Margaret weaker telekinesis, explores inheritance
Stephen King's Carrie just got a new spin on Prime Video, thanks to director Mike Flanagan.
This time, the series shakes things up, Carrie's mother Margaret (played by Samantha Sloyan) also has telekinetic powers, though not as strong as Carrie's.
Flanagan wanted to dig deeper into how traits and unresolved issues can get passed down in families, making the story feel more real and layered.
Sloyan: Margaret protects, Carrie survives
The show leans into parent-child dynamics, with Sloyan sharing that Margaret is more protective of Carrie because she sees herself in her daughter.
And unlike previous versions, this adaptation lets Carrie survive and escape for a fresh start.
Flanagan said he wanted to end things on a hopeful note: Mike Flanagan said he wanted to send her off into the world they thought she deserved.
It's definitely a new take that highlights Carrie's strength instead of tragedy.