Flanagan's Prime Video 'Carrie' gives Margaret weaker telekinesis, explores inheritance

Stephen King's Carrie just got a new spin on Prime Video, thanks to director Mike Flanagan.

This time, the series shakes things up, Carrie's mother Margaret (played by Samantha Sloyan) also has telekinetic powers, though not as strong as Carrie's.

Flanagan wanted to dig deeper into how traits and unresolved issues can get passed down in families, making the story feel more real and layered.