'Don't be a...misogynist': Florence Pugh on setting boundaries on set
What's the story
Hollywood actor Florence Pugh has opened up about her evolving role as a leader on film sets. In a recent interview with Elle, she stressed that she's no longer tolerating "bullshit" behavior from colleagues. "Every time I work on a movie, I get more confident in the way that I can protect myself and the way that I can lead a film set, and just not stand for bullshit anymore. I'm not doing it," Pugh said.
Professional standards
'You just get bolder and bigger and more confident'
Pugh, known for her roles in films like Little Women and Oppenheimer, also shared her expectations from colleagues.
She said, "It's just about surrounding yourself with professionals who have the same way of working in mind: Show up on time, don't be rude, don't be a misogynist."
"You just get bolder and bigger and more confident with time," she added.
Career highlights
Her upcoming projects and activism
Pugh is currently riding high on success with her performance in Netflix's East of Eden.
She will also be seen in two major films, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.
However, she has also made headlines this year for publicly condemning the Cornell 7, a group of male students accused of drugging and gang-raping a female classmate at Cornell University.
Advocacy
'No one f*cking censors me'
Pugh has been vocal about her stance on the Cornell allegations, criticizing Instagram for censoring her posts.
"No one fucking censors me," she told Elle. "Don't even try. That's just going to add fuel to the fire."
She emphasized that stories of sexual assault should never be normalized, saying, "Rape can never ever be a conversation that we move on from."