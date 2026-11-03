Florida prosecutors drop battery-by-strangulation felony against Ross, domestic-violence misdemeanor remains
Entertainment
Florida prosecutors have dropped the felony battery-by-strangulation charge against rapper Rick Ross, saying there wasn't enough evidence.
He was arrested last month after an incident with his then-girlfriend J.K. but he still faces a misdemeanor domestic-violence charge.
Then-girlfriend J.K. accuses Ross, lawyer denies
J.K. accused Ross of assaulting her during an argument about an Instagram tag: she says he slapped her, punched her in the chest, choked her with her hoodie, and threw her against a wall, leaving a busted lip.
Ross's lawyer claims he's innocent and pointed out that J.K. reported the incident weeks later, asking people not to rush to judgment while the case is ongoing.