A film is being made on flydubai hijacking 

Thereafter, two other pilots took over and were able to safely land the plane in Riyadh.

Sunjoy Waddhwa, managing director at Mumbai-based Sphereorigin, revealed, via Variety, that they received numerous inquiries from Indian media firms about the incident. This prompted them to initiate a film development deal.

"We were approached by streaming platforms and broadcasters in India expressing interest to tell the heroic story of the Indian pilot and the courageous Israeli passengers on that recent flight," Waddhwa said.