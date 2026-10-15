A film is being made on flydubai hijacking
What's the story
The recent flydubai airline hijacking incident, which took place on September 30, is being developed into a narrative film by Dori Media Group and India's Sphereorigin. The incident involved the co-pilot allegedly stabbing the captain and attempting to crash the plane at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion International Airport. However, injured pilot Captain Smit Machchhar had the presence of mind to open the locked door of the cockpit, which let passengers hear the commotion and subdue the suspected assailant.
Development process
Numerous Indian media firms showed interest in the story
Thereafter, two other pilots took over and were able to safely land the plane in Riyadh.
Sunjoy Waddhwa, managing director at Mumbai-based Sphereorigin, revealed, via Variety, that they received numerous inquiries from Indian media firms about the incident. This prompted them to initiate a film development deal.
"We were approached by streaming platforms and broadcasters in India expressing interest to tell the heroic story of the Indian pilot and the courageous Israeli passengers on that recent flight," Waddhwa said.
Partnership details
Sphereorigin and Dori Media Group finalized the collaboration at MIPCOM
The collaboration between Dori Media Group and Sphereorigin was finalized at the MIPCOM content market and conference in Cannes.
Nadav Palti, chief of Dori Media, expressed surprise at the swift agreement.
Palti told Variety the "speed of the deal coming together indicated the desire by the companies to tell the story of the incident that could have been a devastating tragedy but instead became a triumph."
Film focus
Film will pay tribute to Captain Machchhar and passengers' bravery
The upcoming film will pay tribute to Captain Machchhar's bravery and the passengers who helped overpower the suspected attacker.
"What happened on that flight was nothing short of a miracle and we will approach this film by looking to tell the heroic story of the pilot and those brave passengers who helped save the lives of many aboard that historic flight," Palti said.
The accused co-pilot is currently under arrest and awaiting prosecution by UAE authorities.
Incident recap
Co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar before landing in Riyadh
In a recent video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Machchhar recounted how he opened the locked door of the cockpit after being stabbed.
This allowed passengers to realize what was happening and rush in.
Two other pilots on board then took over control of the plane and safely landed it at the airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a rare gesture from a kingdom that usually doesn't allow Israel-affiliated aircraft to land within its borders.