Flying LED campaign for 'Jana Nayagan' goes viral before release
Entertainment
Ahead of its July 23 release, Vijay's last film before his political journey, Jana Nayagan, is grabbing attention with a Flying LED display soaring over the city at night.
The display flashes the film's title and Vijay's visuals, and clips of this eye-catching campaign have quickly gone viral as fans share them across social media.
Vinoth directs 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay farewell
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander and an 'A' certificate from the CBFC, this three hours and three minutes multilingual movie marks a big moment for fans, Vijay's farewell to acting before he goes full-time into politics.