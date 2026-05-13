Fonda makes 1st public Cannes appearance since Turner's death

Fonda calls cinema act of resistance

Fonda joined Gong Li to officially open the festival, using her speech to highlight how movies create empathy and give voice to underrepresented stories.

She even called storytelling "I believe that cinema has always been an act of resistance, because we tell stories and stories are what make a civilization,".

Just days after Turner's death, Fonda remembered him as her "favorite ex-husband," sharing that he boosted her confidence and taught her about nature and conservation.