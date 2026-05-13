Fonda makes 1st public Cannes appearance since Turner's death
Jane Fonda made her first public appearance since the passing of her ex-husband, Ted Turner, at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
The 88-year-old actress, who has been a L'Oreal Paris ambassador for 20 years, walked the red carpet in a sparkling black dress with Demi Moore.
Fonda calls cinema act of resistance
Fonda joined Gong Li to officially open the festival, using her speech to highlight how movies create empathy and give voice to underrepresented stories.
She even called storytelling "I believe that cinema has always been an act of resistance, because we tell stories and stories are what make a civilization,".
Just days after Turner's death, Fonda remembered him as her "favorite ex-husband," sharing that he boosted her confidence and taught her about nature and conservation.