Foo Fighters make India debut with Bengaluru and Mumbai shows
Foo Fighters are finally coming to India for the first time ever!
The legendary rock band, fronted by Dave Grohl, will play two massive shows: Bengaluru on January 29 and Mumbai on January 31, 2027.
Grohl shared his excitement, saying, "After 31 years as a band, we can't wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It's taken a few years, but we promise it'll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights."
Festival lineups, tickets drop June 16
Both concerts will have a festival vibe with a mix of international and Indian opening acts.
Bengaluru's lineup features Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless; Mumbai gets Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz again, and The Pretty Reckless.
Tickets drop June 16, 2026, at 12pm IST exclusively on BookMyShow.