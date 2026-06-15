Foo Fighters make India debut with Bengaluru and Mumbai shows Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

Foo Fighters are finally coming to India for the first time ever!

The legendary rock band, fronted by Dave Grohl, will play two massive shows: Bengaluru on January 29 and Mumbai on January 31, 2027.

Grohl shared his excitement, saying, "After 31 years as a band, we can't wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It's taken a few years, but we promise it'll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights."