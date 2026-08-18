Forest department rescues 8-foot nonvenomous rat snake at Khan's Mannat
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, had an unexpected visit from two snakes on August 17.
The forest department rushed in, safely rescued an eight-foot-long nonvenomous rat snake, and is still searching the property for the second snake.
Officials confirm precautions, search continues
Officials say authorities have assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure their safety.
The search continues for the second snake.