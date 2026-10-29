Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath withholds 'Bombay Days' fearing political unrest
Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath has decided not to publish his book Bombay Days because he worries it could stir up political trouble and make people more cynical about politics.
The book covers the dramatic 2019 events that brought down the JD(S)-Congress government and helped the BJP take power.
Vishwanath criticizes Yathindra Siddaramaiah, praises Shivakumar
Vishwanath says the manuscript is ready but he's holding back, hoping to avoid unrest.
He also called out Mysuru district in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah for making disrespectful remarks about the Mysuru royal family, urging him to learn more about their history.
On a different note, he praised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for expressing regret if the development had hurt the erstwhile royal family and pointed out BJP's recent election loss in Varanasi as a sign they shouldn't get overconfident for 2028.