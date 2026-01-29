Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico finalist opens up about breast cancer

How Alvarez is handling it—and inspiring others

Alvarez says her diagnosis made her realize "every second is a gift" and encourages everyone to live with intention, express their feelings, and hug more often.

She's grateful for all the support from her followers and the Puerto Rican community.

Alvarez has also started sharing updates, including an Instagram Reel of herself jabbing at the camera in pink boxing gloves while wearing a band reading "Cancer warrior," and says she intends to share her journey to reach and support other women facing the same challenge.