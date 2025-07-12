Next Article
Former NCT member Taeil sentenced for sexual assault
Former NCT member Taeil has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a Chinese tourist in Seoul last June.
The court called the crime "severe," but gave a lighter sentence since this was the first offense for Taeil and his two accomplices, Lee and Hong.
Taeil left NCT in August 2024
Lee and Hong received the same prison term as Taeil. All three must also complete 40 hours of sexual violence treatment.
After the allegations surfaced, Taeil left NCT in August 2024, with SM Entertainment confirming his departure following his arrest.