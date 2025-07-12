Mr & Mrs Bachelor now streaming on OTT

Runaway bride meets middle-aged bachelor in 'Mr & Mrs Bachelor'

The film follows Stephy, a runaway bride, who crosses paths with Siddhu—a bachelor in his 40s.

Their unexpected meeting sets off a string of comedic moments as Stephy's reasons for running away come out.

Directed by Deepu Karunakaran and written by Arjun T Sathyan, the movie also features Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, and Biju Pappan in key roles.