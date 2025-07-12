Next Article
Mr & Mrs Bachelor now streaming on OTT
The Malayalam rom-com Mr & Mrs Bachelor, starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan, just dropped on ManoramaMAX after its theater release in May 2025.
The streaming platform shared the update on Instagram, inviting everyone to join in for a journey of love and laughter.
Runaway bride meets middle-aged bachelor in 'Mr & Mrs Bachelor'
The film follows Stephy, a runaway bride, who crosses paths with Siddhu—a bachelor in his 40s.
Their unexpected meeting sets off a string of comedic moments as Stephy's reasons for running away come out.
Directed by Deepu Karunakaran and written by Arjun T Sathyan, the movie also features Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, and Biju Pappan in key roles.