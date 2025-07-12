F1: The Movie scores big at Indian box office
Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie is making waves at the Indian box office, pulling in around ₹75.20 crore in just two weeks—even after losing IMAX screens to Superman and seeing a 35% dip in collections.
Despite the setback, it still managed to earn nearly ₹2 crore on the third Friday, which is July 11, and is expected to cross ₹80 crore by Sunday.
'F1: The Movie' has potential to become big blockbuster
The film kicked off strong with ₹42.7 crore in week one and added another ₹30.6 crore the next week, showing steady interest from moviegoers.
If it regains IMAX screens soon, F1: The Movie has a real shot at hitting the ₹100 crore mark—putting it alongside Oppenheimer and Avatar as one of the few original Hollywood films to reach this milestone in India.
It's clearly striking a chord with Indian audiences.