F1: The Movie scores big at Indian box office

'F1: The Movie' has potential to become big blockbuster

The film kicked off strong with ₹42.7 crore in week one and added another ₹30.6 crore the next week, showing steady interest from moviegoers.

If it regains IMAX screens soon, F1: The Movie has a real shot at hitting the ₹100 crore mark—putting it alongside Oppenheimer and Avatar as one of the few original Hollywood films to reach this milestone in India.

It's clearly striking a chord with Indian audiences.