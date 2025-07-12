Next Article
'Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama' fails at box office on Day 1
Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama, the new Telugu film starring Suhas, didn't get the warm welcome it hoped for—collecting just ₹30 lakh worldwide on its first day.
While Suhas's performance got some appreciation, weak marketing and storytelling left most seats empty, with less than 40% theater occupancy.
Film might not last in theaters past this weekend
With numbers still low on day two, the movie might not last in theaters past this weekend.
If things don't pick up fast, Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama could exit cinemas by Sunday and shift focus to its digital debut on an OTT platform.