Niall Horan announces North American tour for 'Dinner Party' album
What's the story
Irish singer Niall Horan has announced a North American tour to promote his upcoming album, Dinner Party. The tour will kick off on March 17, 2027, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will cover major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The final show will take place on May 29, 2027, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Tour details
Tour to cover 26 cities across North America
The Niall Horan Dinner Party Live on Tour will feature 26 shows across North America. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale through a Citi presale starting Tuesday at 10:00am local time. Horan's North American tour is in support of his upcoming album, Dinner Party, which will be released on June 5. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Horan expressed, "I just get excited now about the prospect of putting on the biggest possible show I can."
Tour expansion
Other tour dates and performances
Before the North American leg of the Dinner Party tour, Horan will kick off the tour in the United Kingdom in September. He also has two co-headlining shows with his longtime friend Thomas Rhett in Pennsylvania and Nashville this July. The singer, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, is known for his energetic performances and engaging stage presence.