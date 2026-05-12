Niall Horan announces North American tour for 'Dinner Party' album

Tour details

Tour to cover 26 cities across North America

The Niall Horan Dinner Party Live on Tour will feature 26 shows across North America. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale through a Citi presale starting Tuesday at 10:00am local time. Horan's North American tour is in support of his upcoming album, Dinner Party, which will be released on June 5. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Horan expressed, "I just get excited now about the prospect of putting on the biggest possible show I can."