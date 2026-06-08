Former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alleges police mistreated Ram Babu Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

Former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has reached out to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), saying police mistreated Tatineni Ram Babu, a 59-year-old chronic cardiac patient recovering from recent eye surgery.

Nani claims a City Task Force sub-inspector entered Ram Babu's home without authorisation, scared his elderly mother, and later detained him for nearly 11 hours, even though he showed up voluntarily.