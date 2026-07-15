Former VJ Treasury posts on Instagram about monsoon food poisoning
Every monsoon, former video jockey and content creator Shenaz Treasury finds herself dealing with food poisoning, and she's not alone.
She shared on Instagram, "Every single monsoon, I end up with food poisoning. What's in your food and water?"
Her experience is a wake-up call about how easy it is to get sick during this season.
Doctors advise food safety during monsoon
Doctors say the mix of humidity and changing temperatures during the monsoon helps bacteria and viruses multiply fast.
Flooding and broken pipelines can mix sewage into drinking water, making things worse.
Common symptoms after eating or drinking contaminated stuff include nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
To stay safe, experts suggest sticking to freshly cooked meals, boiled water, and skipping raw salads or cut fruits, especially if you have a weaker immune system or notice severe symptoms like high fever or dehydration.