Four Bollywood films, including 'Toxic,' release August 26 and 28
Entertainment
August 2026 is shaping up to be a wild weekend for Bollywood fans: four major films are dropping within days.
Yash-headlined Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, also starring Kiara Advani, lands on August 26, and just two days later, Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan, Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 arrive.
Get ready for some serious movie marathon vibes!
'Toxic' shifted, industry offers mixed response
Toxic switched release dates a few times to dodge clashes with other big films before locking in August.
Vvan's director Deepak Mishra says the final call is up to the makers, while industry pros like Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR feel four movies can share screens just fine.
Others see it as a sign Bollywood is betting big on theaters again.