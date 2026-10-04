Fox honored with highest-level Order of Canada for Parkinson's advocacy
Michael J. Fox just received the highest level of the Order of Canada on October 2, 2026, recognizing his huge impact in Parkinson's disease advocacy.
Through his foundation, which has funded more than $3 billion for research, Fox has become a symbol of hope and determination.
At the Ottawa ceremony, Governor General Louise Arbour called out his "courage, imagination and determination."
Fox disclosed Parkinson's diagnosis in 1998
Fox started this advocacy journey back in 1998 when he first went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis, and he recently picked up the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at this year's Emmys too.
Even while living with Parkinson's himself, he keeps pushing for more awareness and research.
In his speech, Fox thanked his family and fans for their support, saying their encouragement is what keeps him going both on screen and off as he works toward a cure.