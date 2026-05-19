Francis named 1st reported contender for new James Bond
The hunt for a new 007 is heating up, and British actor Tom Francis has become the first reported contender.
At just 26, he's a fresh face compared to favorites like Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Francis made his mark on stage, winning an Olivier Award in 2024 for Sunset Boulevard and snagging a Tony nomination, so he's got some serious talent.
Gold leads Amazon MGM bond search
Francis's reported contender hints that producers want to take Bond in a new direction, focusing less on big Hollywood names and more on charisma and depth.
He's known for roles in You and Netflix's upcoming Jay Kelly.
With Amazon MGM Studios now leading the franchise, and casting director Nina Gold (Game of Thrones) searching for a younger Bond, the next era of 007 could be all about fresh energy and redefining what it means to be James Bond.