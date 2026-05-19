Francis named 1st reported contender for new James Bond

Gold leads Amazon MGM bond search

Francis's reported contender hints that producers want to take Bond in a new direction, focusing less on big Hollywood names and more on charisma and depth.

He's known for roles in You and Netflix's upcoming Jay Kelly.

With Amazon MGM Studios now leading the franchise, and casting director Nina Gold (Game of Thrones) searching for a younger Bond, the next era of 007 could be all about fresh energy and redefining what it means to be James Bond.