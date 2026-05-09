Frankel open to 3rd 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' movie
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2 just hit $300 million at the box office in two weeks, nearly matching the original film's lifetime total.
With this big success, director David Frankel is now open to making a third movie, after years of saying "never again."
As Frankel put it, "So, I certainly would never say, 'Never again,' again."
Streep Hathaway Blunt Tucci return
Part two brought back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci and left a few storylines wide open for a sequel.
New cast members Simone Ashley and Helen J. Shen got special praise from Frankel for their performances.
Adrien Grenier (Nate) didn't return this time because they couldn't find a meaningful way to fit his character into the story.