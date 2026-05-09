Frankel open to 3rd 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' movie Entertainment May 09, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 just hit $300 million at the box office in two weeks, nearly matching the original film's lifetime total.

With this big success, director David Frankel is now open to making a third movie, after years of saying "never again."

As Frankel put it, "So, I certainly would never say, 'Never again,' again."