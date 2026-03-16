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Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' wins Production Design Oscar
It is 3rd Oscar for the film tonight

Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' wins Production Design Oscar

By Shreya Mukherjee
Mar 16, 2026
07:10 am
What's the story

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein won the Oscar for Best Production Design on Sunday night (Monday in India). The film tells the ambitious but greedy tale of Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) and how he creates a "monster" (Jacob Elordi) out of dead human beings. This came after wins in the Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling categories for the gothic horror film.

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Other nominees

Canadian artists, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, won the production design Oscar against other nominees, including Hamnet, Sinners, Marty Supreme, and One Battle After Another. Apart from this, Frankenstein had picked up eight other nominations at this year's Oscars. It is streaming on Netflix.

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