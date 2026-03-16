Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' wins Production Design Oscar
What's the story
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein won the Oscar for Best Production Design on Sunday night (Monday in India). The film tells the ambitious but greedy tale of Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) and how he creates a "monster" (Jacob Elordi) out of dead human beings. This came after wins in the Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling categories for the gothic horror film.
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Other nominees
Canadian artists, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, won the production design Oscar against other nominees, including Hamnet, Sinners, Marty Supreme, and One Battle After Another. Apart from this, Frankenstein had picked up eight other nominations at this year's Oscars. It is streaming on Netflix.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Congratulations to the talented production design team behind FRANKENSTEIN! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LmRcd8y8Iw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026