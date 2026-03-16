It is 3rd Oscar for the film tonight

Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' wins Production Design Oscar

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:10 am Mar 16, 202607:10 am

What's the story

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein won the Oscar for Best Production Design on Sunday night (Monday in India). The film tells the ambitious but greedy tale of Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) and how he creates a "monster" (Jacob Elordi) out of dead human beings. This came after wins in the Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling categories for the gothic horror film.