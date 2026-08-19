Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria booked for ₹1.5cr 'Dhamaal' rights fraud
What's the story
The Amboli Police in Mumbai have registered a case against veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar and producer Ashok Thakeria. The action comes after a complaint by a film distribution company that accused them of cheating it of ₹1.5 crore. The case is about the sale of worldwide distribution and digital rights of the 2007 comedy hit Dhamaal, reported ABP Live.
Allegations
Complainant provided documentary evidence
The complainant, Vikas Baldevraj Sahani, owner of the Andheri-based film distribution firm Grand Master, alleged that the producers sold rights that had already been assigned to another company years earlier.
This reportedly caused significant financial losses to his firm.
The FIR was registered after Sahani provided documentary evidence and claimed that the accused didn't respond satisfactorily to a legal notice.
Legal action
Kumar, Thakeria booked under these sections
The Amboli Police have booked Kumar and Thakeria under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Sahani's complaint alleges cheating and forgery by the duo's production house, Maruti International.
The FIR states that Maruti International sold the permanent worldwide distribution and digital rights of Dhamaal to Grand Master for ₹1.5 crore in October 2019, assuring no third-party rights existed over the film.
Discrepancy
How did the alleged fraud come to light?
The alleged fraud was discovered when Sahani found out that the producers had already sold the lifetime OTT and digital rights of Dhamaal to Shemaroo Entertainment Limited in 2015.
This discrepancy led to the cancellation of several digital distribution deals, resulting in losses worth several crores of rupees for Grand Master.
Police have initiated an investigation after the accused reportedly failed to respond satisfactorily to a legal notice issued in January 2023.