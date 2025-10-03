Fred Astaire's 5 musicals you can't miss

Fred Astaire was a legend in the world of dance and film, and his musicals continue to inspire generations. Famous for his grace and charm, Astaire's movies are a benchmark of classic cinema. They not only showcase his dancing skills but also his ability to tell stories through music and movement. Here are five iconic musicals featuring Astaire that highlight his timeless talent.

#1 'Top Hat' (1935) Top Hat is one of Astaire's most famous films, and for good reason. Paired with Ginger Rogers, the film features some of the most memorable dance numbers, including "Cheek to Cheek." The film's elegant costumes and set designs transport viewers to a glamorous era. Its blend of romance and humor makes it a must-watch for any classic film lover.

#2 'Swing Time' (1936) Swing Time is another classic that highlights Astaire's unmatched dancing prowess. The film features the famous song The Way You Look Tonight, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Astaire's chemistry with Ginger Rogers is palpable as they perform intricate dance routines with effortless ease. The film's lively music and choreography make it an unforgettable experience.

#3 'Royal Wedding' (1951) In Royal Wedding, Astaire plays an American dancer who travels to London during the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II. This film is famous for its innovative dance sequences, including one where Astaire dances on walls and ceilings in an empty room, a groundbreaking moment in cinematic history at the time.

#4 'Shall We Dance' (1937) Shall We Dance sees Astaire and Ginger Rogers as two dancers who pretend to be married to boost their careers but fall in love for real. The film features some amazing musical numbers, including "They Can't Take That Away from Me." Its mix of comedy, romance, and music makes it a classic.