'The Lost Bus' review: Matthew McConaughey leads intense, gritty drama

The Lost Bus, which had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, is out on Apple TV+ . The survival drama follows the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, which destroyed 13,500 homes and claimed 85 lives. Matthew McConaughey is well-cast as a man racing against time to battle the deadly fires, and he essays the role with charged energy.

Plot A bus driver turns savior for kids The story follows a school bus driver, Kevin McKay (McConaughey), who must guide 22 children and their teacher, Mary Ludwig (America Ferrera), through a life-threatening fire in California. The film, which draws from the book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, is directed by Paul Greengrass (Jason Bourne).

#1 The action never slows down in this drama From the first frame, Greengrass throws you right into the heart of the blistering, relentless action. The film has been shot so meticulously that you can feel gusts of wind slapping you and smoke choking you up through the screen. Mary's conversations with the confused kids further heighten the stakes of the film, which unfolds like a documentary.

#2 Pulls you into its world slowly The Lost Bus takes its time to build things up, leading to the harrowing tragedy eventually. Early on, Kevin's jagged, tired face tells us he has probably been out in the sun for too long, day after day, for months. The film also pays tribute to the first responders, and Greengrass does justice to all supporting characters, even those with limited screentime.

#3 We feel for Kevin throughout the film The Lost Bus benefits significantly from Kevin's characterization. Even before the central story begins, we are already deeply invested in his life as we see him dealing with the fire burning inside him. He has a fractured relationship with his son, his father has passed away, his marriage is over, and his mother is old and frail. "I can't catch a break," he laments.

#4 However, it feels overlong and sometimes, underwritten Despite all these positive aspects, The Lost Bus falls short of spectacular heights due to occasional dips in the narrative and its lengthy runtime. The film feels slightly all over the place whenever McConaughey disappears from the screen and other characters take over. Plus, the conversations between the firefighters, in particular, lack the same amount of intensity displayed by Kevin and Mary.