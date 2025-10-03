Trisha, CM, Governor's homes get bomb threat; no danger found Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Chennai had a tense Friday after bomb threats targeted the homes of actor Trisha Krishnan, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and the Governor.

Police and bomb squads acted fast, searching with sniffer dogs—thankfully, nothing dangerous was found.

The police are now investigating who made these fake threats, which have been happening more often lately.