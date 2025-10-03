Next Article
Trisha, CM, Governor's homes get bomb threat; no danger found
Entertainment
Chennai had a tense Friday after bomb threats targeted the homes of actor Trisha Krishnan, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and the Governor.
Police and bomb squads acted fast, searching with sniffer dogs—thankfully, nothing dangerous was found.
The police are now investigating who made these fake threats, which have been happening more often lately.
Similar hoax calls made to other residences
This wasn't an isolated scare. Similar hoax calls were made to actor Vijay's house and former CM Edappadi Palaniswami's residence recently.
These repeated false alarms have put extra pressure on police and left people feeling uneasy for no real reason.